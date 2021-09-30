RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Serwaa Amihere is watering our eyes with lovely vacation photos and we are not mad

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Serwaa Amihere is on vacation and the African beauty is watering our eyes with her lovely photos.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

It’s that time of the year again, Summer, and our favourite celebrities are beautifully competing with each other on Instagram with eye-popping vacation pictures.

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere, is currently on vacation outside the country as images of her enjoying her best life has surfaced on the internet.

After being missing on the screens for a while, Nana Aba Anamoah took to her social media pages to express how she misses her while posting some vacation photos.

“The most beautiful young lady in the world. First of her name, definition of drop dead gorgeous. Joyce @serwaaamihere it’s okay, come home!! I miss you,” she wrote.

Never skip breakfast according to the dieticians. Serwaa also has posted some photos of her enjoying ‘breakfast in a pool’.

The broadcaster who didn’t show her face gave her 1.8 million followers on Instagram a glimpse of what she was eating on her floating private pool breakfast.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

As if that was not enough, Serwaa dropped more photos of her enjoying sunlight and we can't help but stare.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

