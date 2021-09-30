Serwaa Amihere is watering our eyes with lovely vacation photos and we are not mad

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere, is currently on vacation outside the country as images of her enjoying her best life has surfaced on the internet.

After being missing on the screens for a while, Nana Aba Anamoah took to her social media pages to express how she misses her while posting some vacation photos.

“The most beautiful young lady in the world. First of her name, definition of drop dead gorgeous. Joyce @serwaaamihere it’s okay, come home!! I miss you,” she wrote.

Never skip breakfast according to the dieticians. Serwaa also has posted some photos of her enjoying ‘breakfast in a pool’.

The broadcaster who didn’t show her face gave her 1.8 million followers on Instagram a glimpse of what she was eating on her floating private pool breakfast.

Pulse Ghana

As if that was not enough, Serwaa dropped more photos of her enjoying sunlight and we can't help but stare.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana