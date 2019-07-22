The two West African countries were not even in the top two, as Liberia finished second in the competition.

Nigeria, however, finished in third-place, while Ghana could only manage a fourth-place finish.

Winners Sierra Leone were represented by 26-year-old chef, Carol Mabinty Khanu.

The programme was hosted at the Pupils Heart at the College of the District of Columbia (UDC) on July 6.

The whole Jollof Competition was organised by Afrooilitan Insights, which is founded by Ishmael Osekre.

“We are incredibly joyful for Carol and we desire her and all other winners and individuals the greatest on their individual journeys, they all immensely contributed to the achievements tale that this festival has developed into given that we began in 2017, “ Mr. Osekre said in an interview with TheAfricanDream.net.

Nigeria emerged winners of the first-ever Jollof competition held in Washington DC in 2017.

Jollof rice is a common dish in Western Africa, especially in countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.