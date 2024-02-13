ADVERTISEMENT
Some Ghanaian foods that are gradually fading away

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Culture is dynamic so it’s only normal for some things to change over time, food is one of these things.

As economic and lifestyle choices evolve so do some of our foods, let’s take a look at some of the Ghanaian foods that have become less popular over time.

Shito- Though shito is being sold in our markets, green pepper sauce is slowly replacing shito in our homes and restaurants.

This may be due to certain economic factors like the time it takes to prepare shito and the ingredients involved. As things get expensive people find new ways to adapt.

Alewa: They came in different colours, but the black and white ones were the most popular. A long time ago, children loved these candies, but they are hard to find these days, and not many people seem to miss them.

Apapransa- This dish is made from palm nut soup and roasted cornflour. It's not seen often because it takes a long time to make, and it's time-consuming for busy people. Also, many people like to eat it only when it's cooked at home, which makes it less common.

Gari fortor: Though gari is still a popular food item on the market, Gari is still popular, but a special way of making it called Gari Fotor is not eaten much anymore. People might be finding new ways to enjoy gari or they just prefer other dishes.

Roasted yam: Roasted yam used to be a common street food, just like roasted plantain. But now, you mostly see only roasted plantain and groundnuts being sold by street vendors. It's unclear why roasted yam isn't as popular now.

Nkate cake: This was a popular snack made from groundnuts. It has become rare recently, which could be because of the high cost of groundnuts. But the exact reason why it's not around much anymore is not known.

Changes in what foods are popular can happen for many reasons, like people not having enough time, foods being too expensive, or just because people start liking different things. It's interesting to see how food habits change over time.

