Soraya Mensah: The actress-turned-caterer who is breaking taste buds and charts

Evans Effah

Soraya Mensah is a sweet face you might have seen on your screen. A glittery actress she was, but now fast-becoming an ambrosial brand you might have actually tasted.

Soraya Mensah

The Ghanaian-Lebanese fashionista has, since her 2016 movie hiatus, been hitting the culinary Box Office Chart through the magic of her delectable food company.

The ‘Scorned’, ‘Diaries of Imogen Brown’, ‘Material Girl’ and ‘The Prince's Bride’ actress, who made her movie foray in 2009, has now found a new love and, somewhat, adventure in the gourmet world.

She’s the CEO of Zesuza Farm and Catering Services and has been bagging awards back-to-back with her ‘cheffylicious’ fingers than she ever did as a screen stunner.

Within just a few years of her culinary sojourn, Soraya, who is one of her dad’s 15 children, has proven to be a caterer worth her beauty and glamour with her top-notch enterprise.

In 2020, her food company was adjudged the ‘Best Catering Service’ provider for the year 2020 at the Ghana Events Industry Conference Award (GEICA).

This year, 2021, she has won four awards, including one at the Women’s Choice Awards held in November, at which she was recognised as the ‘Next Rated Woman of The Year’.

Her clients, over the years, have included the high and mighty.

Soraya graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in 2014 with a degree in marketing.

She is married to a pastor with two children.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

