This recipe possesses its own ingredients and preparation procedures that make it appear and taste different from the others.

Ingredients

2 large yellow onions, roughly chopped

⅓ cup of vegetable oil (80 mL), plus 2 tablespoons, divided

14 oz diced tomato (395 g), 2 cans

6 oz tomato paste (170 g), 1 can

1 habanero pepper

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon mixed dried herbs

3 chicken bouillon cubes

2 ½ cups long grain rice

1 cup of frozen mixed vegetable

1 ½ cups water

Method