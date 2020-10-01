This recipe possesses its own ingredients and preparation procedures that make it appear and taste different from the others.

Ingredients

2 large yellow onions, roughly chopped

⅓ cup of vegetable oil (80 mL), plus 2 tablespoons, divided

14 oz diced tomato (395 g), 2 cans

6 oz tomato paste (170 g), 1 can

1 habanero pepper

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon mixed dried herbs

3 chicken bouillon cubes

2 ½ cups long grain rice

1 cup of frozen mixed vegetable

1 ½ cups water

Method

  • Add onions and 2 tablespoons of oil to a blender and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl.
  • Add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and habanero pepper to the blender, and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a separate medium bowl.
  • Heat the remaining ⅓ cup (80 ml) of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat.
  • Once the oil is shimmering, add the onion puree and cook until the water has cooked out and the puree is starting to brown about 10 minutes.
  • Stir in the tomato puree and add the curry powder, garlic powder, ginger, dried herbs, and crushed bouillon cubes. Cook for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the stew has reduced by half and is deep red in colour.
  • Add the rice, mixed vegetables, and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with foil and a lid. Simmer for another 30 minutes, until the rice is cooked through and the liquid is absorbed.
  • Serve.