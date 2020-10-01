This recipe possesses its own ingredients and preparation procedures that make it appear and taste different from the others.
Ingredients
2 large yellow onions, roughly chopped
⅓ cup of vegetable oil (80 mL), plus 2 tablespoons, divided
14 oz diced tomato (395 g), 2 cans
6 oz tomato paste (170 g), 1 can
1 habanero pepper
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon mixed dried herbs
3 chicken bouillon cubes
2 ½ cups long grain rice
1 cup of frozen mixed vegetable
1 ½ cups water
Method
- Add onions and 2 tablespoons of oil to a blender and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl.
- Add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and habanero pepper to the blender, and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a separate medium bowl.
- Heat the remaining ⅓ cup (80 ml) of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat.
- Once the oil is shimmering, add the onion puree and cook until the water has cooked out and the puree is starting to brown about 10 minutes.
- Stir in the tomato puree and add the curry powder, garlic powder, ginger, dried herbs, and crushed bouillon cubes. Cook for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the stew has reduced by half and is deep red in colour.
- Add the rice, mixed vegetables, and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with foil and a lid. Simmer for another 30 minutes, until the rice is cooked through and the liquid is absorbed.
- Serve.