Why the Kwahu tribe doesn't seem to consume bat meat anymore

Many Kwahu people returned home during Easter, increasing the demand for bat meat as they celebrated reunions with their families.

Locally, bat meat was often nicknamed "mea ne bo," which means "press the chest" in reference to how the meat soaked up the soup and squeezing it released the flavorful broth.

The popularity of bat meat continued until 2014 when the Ebola pandemic struck.

Bat meat was implicated as one of the potential sources of the disease outbreak.

In response, authorities banned the sale of bat meat in Kwahu's markets.

Nana Nyarko Bawuah, a prominent chief in Kwahu, emerged as an activist who actively campaigned against the consumption of bat meat to prevent the possible spread of Ebola.

He wasn’t alone on this mission as the Kwahu West Environmental officers also joined forces and played their part in discouraging indigenes from consuming this meat.

While this campaign proved effective, with many market women discontinuing the sale of bat meat, it cannot be conclusively stated that the entire Kwahu tribe ceased consuming bat meat altogether.

However, to the best of our knowledge, many Kwahu people have refrained from eating bat meat, largely due to concerns related to the Ebola outbreak.