Foods and drinks that relieve sore throat

Oh no! It’s that stinging pain in the throat again. Yes, it is a sore throat. It makes it difficult to swallow but the body needs nutrients. Taking in the right foods and drinks can speed up the recovery process. We will discuss such foods and know the foods you should stay clear of.

  • Honey – Honey has properties for healing and fighting infections. So if your sore throat is caused by a wound or an infection, honey is the right natural remedy.
  • Chicken soup – The ingredients used in chicken soup has anti-inflammatory properties that relieve the symptoms of sore throat
  • Hot drink – Hot drinks like tea can soothe the throat and reduce pains associated with a sore throat.
  • Fresh frozen yogurt - Taking in frozen yogurt reduces pain associated with inflammation and hence, sore throat
  • Scrambled eggs - For people who find it difficult to eat due to the pain of the sore throat, making scrambled eggs (stir-fried egg) will be helpful since it is soft, nutritious and easy to swallow.
Aside from foods and drinks, the following practices can be helpful:

  • Gargling: Dissolve 3 tablespoons of salt in one glass of water and rinse your mouth and throat with it. Spit it out and repeat the process until the salt solution finishes.
  • Lozenges – In Ghana, it is common to find throat lozenges in every pharmacy. So visit a pharmacy and buy one for yourself.
  • Painkillers – Over-the-counter pain medications like paracetamol will provide temporary relief from your pain. 

To facilitate the healing process, it is important to avoid some foods and drinks. They include:

  • Citrus – Citric foods and drinks are very acidic. Which means they will irritate the sore even more. Orange, lime, lemon, and pineapple are culprits.
  • Alcohol: - Drinks like spirit and some mouthwashes contain alcohol which will aggravate the pain.
  • Hard foods – Bread, nuts, and chips are hard foods that should be avoided. They require a high swallowing force that strains the sore.

Prince Afram.

