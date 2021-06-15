Foods and drinks that relieve sore throat

- Honey – Honey has properties for healing and fighting infections. So if your sore throat is caused by a wound or an infection, honey is the right natural remedy.
- Chicken soup – The ingredients used in chicken soup has anti-inflammatory properties that relieve the symptoms of sore throat
- Hot drink – Hot drinks like tea can soothe the throat and reduce pains associated with a sore throat.
- Fresh frozen yogurt - Taking in frozen yogurt reduces pain associated with inflammation and hence, sore throat
- Scrambled eggs - For people who find it difficult to eat due to the pain of the sore throat, making scrambled eggs (stir-fried egg) will be helpful since it is soft, nutritious and easy to swallow.
