Foods that can induce your period

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you're looking to have an earlier period, there are some yummy foods that might help:

pineapple and ginger
pineapple and ginger

Pineapple: This tropical fruit is packed with vitamin C and has something called bromelain. That's like a magic helper that can gently kickstart your period by making the lining of your uterus shed.

Recommended articles

Pineapple is pretty powerful, which is why it's not recommended for pregnant folks.

Ginger: Imagine ginger as a little motivator for your uterus. It can create some heat down there and encourage contractions, which can help get your period going.

Try blending a bit of ginger, mixing it with warm water, and drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Cinnamon: While science isn't totally sure about this one, cinnamon can be like a cozy blanket for your insides. It makes your body warmer and gets the blood flowing.

If your period isn't super regular, adding a sprinkle of cinnamon to your favorite natural juice (like pineapple juice) could give it a nudge.

Hibiscus Leaves (Sobolo): Picture these leaves as your period's best friend. They can help ease those annoying period symptoms like cramps. Plus, they're loaded with vitamin C, which is like fuel for your hormones. This makes them a fantastic choice to help encourage your period to make its appearance.

These foods might lend a hand in bringing your period a bit earlier, but it's always a good idea to chat with a healthcare pro if you're thinking about trying anything new. Here's to a comfy and on-time period!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere
