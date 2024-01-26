Ghana Health Service raises alarm as more women opt for cesarean section

With a national prevalence rate of 21%, this statistic is prompting concerns about the potential overuse of C-sections and the associated health risks.

The GDHS data highlights a concerning trend, with one in five women opting for cesarean sections (CS), deviating significantly from recommended standards and evoking concerns about potential overuse and related health consequences.

Addressing this issue requires targeted interventions, including initiatives such as enhanced maternal education regarding delivery options and improved training for healthcare providers to ensure the appropriate use of cesarean sections.

Dr. Chris Opoku Fofie, Deputy Director of Reproductive & Child Health at GHS, emphasized the importance of prudent use of Caesarean sections, stating, "We advocate for Caesarean sections, but there should be a systematic approach to ensure that it is administered to those who genuinely require it, rather than being employed as a one-size-fits-all solution for all women."

Since 1998, the survey has been conducted under the leadership of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, GHS, and other stakeholders.

The objective is to provide information for program managers and policymakers, enabling them to assess and enhance existing programs.

The most recent survey's fieldwork took place from October 17, 2022, to January 14, 2023.