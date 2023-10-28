The Powerlist, an annual publication by Powerful Media, recognizes individuals of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage in its 18th year and serves to celebrate black role models for young people.
Ghanaian Vogue editor Edward Enninful named UK’s most powerful black person
Edward Enninful OBE, the Ghanaian-born editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has been named the most influential black person in the UK according to the Powerlist 2024.
Recommended articles
Other notable figures on the Powerlist for 2024 include Afua Kyei, the chief financial officer of the Bank of England, and Steven Bartlett, a Dragon's Den star and podcaster.
The list encompasses men and women from diverse industries such as business, science, technology, and the arts. Some other names featured on the list for 2024 are Lord Woolley of Woodford, co-founder of Operation Black Vote and principal at Cambridge University's Homerton College, as well as model and activist Munroe Bergdorf. Comedian Mo Gilligan and entrepreneur Patricia Bright also made the list.
Previous individuals who have held the number one spot on the Powerlist include Jacky Wright, former chief digital officer and corporate vice-president at Microsoft US, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, and former Children's Laureate Malorie Blackman.
Edward Enninful, born in Ghana and relocated to London with his family during his youth, began his career as a fashion director for the British youth culture magazine i-D at the age of 18, becoming the youngest person to be named an editor at a major international fashion title.
Enninful is the first black man to hold the top position at British Vogue, he announced earlier this year that he would step down to focus on growing the brand globally and pursue other projects and also serves as the European editorial director of Condé Nast. Enninful expressed his honor at being ranked number one on the Powerlist, emphasizing that it spotlights individuals who are pushing boundaries, unafraid, and championing diversity in their respective industries.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh