Ghanaian Vogue editor Edward Enninful named UK’s most powerful black person

Other notable figures on the Powerlist for 2024 include Afua Kyei, the chief financial officer of the Bank of England, and Steven Bartlett, a Dragon's Den star and podcaster.

The list encompasses men and women from diverse industries such as business, science, technology, and the arts. Some other names featured on the list for 2024 are Lord Woolley of Woodford, co-founder of Operation Black Vote and principal at Cambridge University's Homerton College, as well as model and activist Munroe Bergdorf. Comedian Mo Gilligan and entrepreneur Patricia Bright also made the list.

Previous individuals who have held the number one spot on the Powerlist include Jacky Wright, former chief digital officer and corporate vice-president at Microsoft US, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, and former Children's Laureate Malorie Blackman.

Edward Enninful, born in Ghana and relocated to London with his family during his youth, began his career as a fashion director for the British youth culture magazine i-D at the age of 18, becoming the youngest person to be named an editor at a major international fashion title.