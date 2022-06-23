Health monitoring with Redbird

Redbird within Ghana provides this resolve by partnering with neighborhood pharmacies to provide convenient and proven rapid test technology —a service that helps Ghanaians afford the luxury of time while carrying on with their busy lives and responsibly monitoring their health.

Due to the effectiveness of Redbird’s innovative service, it has generated over 300,000 health insights; partnered with over 530 pharmacies; registered over 56,000 patients. Pharmacies are key components of the Redbird structure that bridge the gap between convenient Health Monitoring services and Ghanaians.

Community pharmacies already serve as emergency healthcare points saving patients from queuing in hospitals for the same required services that can be rendered by pharmacists. To access the Redbird pioneering services, one simply has to contact Redbird via their website at https://45du.short.gy/RedbirdPs to find a nearby pharmacy. The sign-up process for stakeholders is void of the arduous processes that are common with the sign-ups for healthcare services.

Health Monitoring is a vital healthcare service, especially for persons with acute and chronic conditions. With regard to the fast-paced and time-strained lifestyle of most Ghanaians, it becomes necessary to offer and deliver Health Monitoring services to stakeholders while resolving the issue of inconvenience and inaccessibility.

Redbird is able to reconcile this situation by offering its services at pharmacies which serve as vantage points to deliver accessible, convenient, and innovative Health Monitoring tests and services.