DIY Recipes: How to bake a cake using a bread toaster

Let’s dive into how you can whip up a cake in a toaster because we believe in making magic with what you have.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

A pinch of salt

Equipment:

Toaster

Toaster-safe dish or mold (that fits in the toaster)

Aluminum foil(optional)

Mixing bowl

Whisk or fork

Steps to bake a cake in a bread toaster:

Prep your ingredients: Gather all your ingredients. This will make the process smoother and quicker.

Mix dry ingredients: In your mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Ensuring these are well combined will help your cake rise and taste amazing.

Add wet ingredients: Make a well in the center of your dry ingredients and add the melted butter, milk, egg, and vanilla extract.

Mix everything until you get a smooth batter. Try to eliminate lumps for that perfect cake texture.

Prepare your toaster-safe dish: Line your dish or mold with aluminum foil. This not only makes cleanup a breeze but also helps in easily removing the cake once it’s baked.

Pour the batter into the dish, filling it only halfway to prevent overflowing as the cake bakes and rises.

Preheat your toaster: Turn on your toaster to a medium-high setting. This acts as a preheating step, similar to what you’d do with a conventional oven.

Bake your cake: Carefully place your dish in the toaster. Given the unconventional method, the cake will need to cook through multiple toasting cycles.

After each cycle, check the cake by inserting a toothpick into the center.

Toaster cake Pulse Ghana

If it comes out clean, your cake is done. If not, run another cycle. Keep a close eye on it to avoid burning.

Cool and serve: Once baked, let the cake cool before removing it from the dish. This patience pays off when you get a cake that’s cooked evenly and holds together well.

Enjoy: Decorate as desired or enjoy it plain. Your toaster-baked cake is ready to impress.