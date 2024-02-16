DIY Recipes: How to bake a cake using a bread toaster

ADVERTISEMENT
Who said you need a fancy oven to bake a cake? Sometimes, necessity breeds the most delicious inventions.

Bread toaster cake

For those living in compact spaces or students in dorm rooms, the humble bread toaster can become your best friend in the kitchen.

Let’s dive into how you can whip up a cake in a toaster because we believe in making magic with what you have.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • A pinch of salt
Equipment:

  • Toaster
  • Toaster-safe dish or mold (that fits in the toaster)
  • Aluminum foil(optional)
  • Mixing bowl
  • Whisk or fork

Steps to bake a cake in a bread toaster:

Prep your ingredients: Gather all your ingredients. This will make the process smoother and quicker.

Mix dry ingredients: In your mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Ensuring these are well combined will help your cake rise and taste amazing.

Add wet ingredients: Make a well in the center of your dry ingredients and add the melted butter, milk, egg, and vanilla extract.

Mix everything until you get a smooth batter. Try to eliminate lumps for that perfect cake texture.

Prepare your toaster-safe dish: Line your dish or mold with aluminum foil. This not only makes cleanup a breeze but also helps in easily removing the cake once it’s baked.

Pour the batter into the dish, filling it only halfway to prevent overflowing as the cake bakes and rises.

Preheat your toaster: Turn on your toaster to a medium-high setting. This acts as a preheating step, similar to what you’d do with a conventional oven.

Bake your cake: Carefully place your dish in the toaster. Given the unconventional method, the cake will need to cook through multiple toasting cycles.

After each cycle, check the cake by inserting a toothpick into the center.

Toaster cake Pulse Ghana

If it comes out clean, your cake is done. If not, run another cycle. Keep a close eye on it to avoid burning.

Cool and serve: Once baked, let the cake cool before removing it from the dish. This patience pays off when you get a cake that’s cooked evenly and holds together well.

Enjoy: Decorate as desired or enjoy it plain. Your toaster-baked cake is ready to impress.

And there you have it—a simple yet innovative way to bake a cake without an oven, courtesy of your trusty bread toaster. Who knew such a small appliance could do wonders? Enjoy your baking adventure.

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

