How to dress like Sarkodie in 5 easy steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Sarkodie is a Ghanaian rapper and musician known for his unique sense of style.

To dress like Sarkodie, you'll want to adopt a style that combines elements of urban fashion with African and Ghanaian influences.

Here's a guide on how to achieve Sarkodie's signature look:

Casual Streetwear: Sarkodie often combines white tees and trousers or even shorts with casual streetwear items like jeans, t-shirts, and hoodies.

Look for stylish, well-fitting basics.

Tailored Suits: When dressing up for formal occasions, consider tailored suits made from African-inspired fabrics.

These suits are a blend of modern and traditional styles.

Hats and Caps: Sarkodie often wears caps, snapbacks, or fitted hats as part of his signature look.

Choose hats that match your outfit or add a pop of color.

Short sleeve shirts: Incorporate short sleeve shirts into your wardrobe. The colours ranging from, white, to cream are popular choices.

They can be accompanied by some jeans and dark shades just like Obidi himself.

Sneakers: Opt for stylish sneakers that complement your outfit. High-end brands or unique sneaker designs can be a great choice to emulate Sarkodie's style.

When it comes to fashion, Sarkodie is very simple and down to earth.

Just bear in mind that in whatever style you choose to copy always wear it in confidence. Confidence looks good on everyone.

Remember that fashion is a form of self-expression, so don't be afraid to experiment and put your unique spin on Sarkodie's style to make it your own.

Keep an eye on his latest fashion choices for inspiration, and have fun creating your Sarkodie-inspired looks.

