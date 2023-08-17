3 ways to recognizing scams and ensuring your protection

Nevertheless, by analyzing these patterns, certain trends commonly emerge in recognizing fraudulent behavior.

Here are some of the key patterns to look out for when determining if something is worth your money and time.

It’s too good to be true

When something is too good to be true then it’s too good to be true period. When you chance upon a page that is asking you to spin a board for iPhone 15, you should ask yourself what you have done to deserve such a reward for just spinning a board on your screen. Nothing good comes easy or cheap so take extra caution when you chance upon such schemes they can be very enticing.

Huge returns or interest rate

If you’re trying to invest and you’re told that you can make 50% interest on your GH$1000 deposit in just a month, you have to take to your heels. The money making process is tough and no one genuinely making money will give it away that freely unless they are expecting something in return. So if the interest rate is that high you should start asking questions because the chances of getting scammed out of your money are very high.

Lack of transparency

They’re asking you to invest your money for huge returns but haven’t been able to make it clear what the money is going to be used for. It’s your money you deserve to know exactly how it’s going to be used, you also deserve to know how it’s going to yield interest and how you’re going to be compensated if a loss is incurred. At any point, if you feel that there’s no clarity in the explanations you need to start advising yourself.

