How to use the edging method to combat premature ejaculation in 5 easy steps

It’s an easy exercise that helps you take control of ejaculation just before you reach the brink of orgasm.

If you follow this step-by-step method, you will likely find that you can last longer with your partner than ever before.

How to do the edging method;

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Time block

Block out 30 minutes when you won't be disturbed. Get into bed and begin to masturbate as usual.

Start by maintaining a firm grip and steady rhythm, nothing too aggressive. Your goal is simply to build up the level of stimulation slowly.

Step 2: Recognize

When you start to recognize any signs of climaxing, stop immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

When beginning, it is better to make a mistake by pausing too early rather than waiting until it is too late.

As you gain more experience, you can extend the timing to the very edge—to the point of no return.

Step 3: Pause

Hold on until the feeling of climax goes away completely. This can take several seconds or as long as a minute, and that’s fine.

Don't start masturbating again even if you see a decrease in your erection. Try taking slow, deep breaths to calm yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 4: Next Round

Once the urge to climax goes away, begin to masturbate again.

Repeat the above steps 4-5 times before finally allowing yourself to finally climax.

Don't feel frustrated if it takes multiple sessions before you can prevent yourself from reaching an orgasm immediately.

Step 5: Mastery

ADVERTISEMENT

After numerous sessions, you'll begin to notice more prolonged periods between when you first get your erection and when you experience ejaculation.

If you’re having trouble with the above, explore alternative masturbation techniques, etc.

Having mastered this method you can now try it with your partner, the key is to start slowly, don’t rush the lovemaking process.

Resorting to aphrodisiacs and drugs to help prolong your time in bed can have health implications.