ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Get rid of extreme body odour using lime and ash

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Body odour is a normal phenomenon and an indicator that you need to take your personal hygiene seriously.

lime and ash
lime and ash

However, in some cases, body odour can be so strong and goes beyond using perfume or deodorant to mask the smell.

Recommended articles

Using lime and ash to get rid of strong body odor is a traditional remedy that has been used in some cultures for ages.

If you want to try using lime and ash as a remedy, here's how you can do it:

Ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Fresh lime or lemon

2. Wood ash or charcoal ash

Steps:

1. Prepare the ash: Make sure the ash you use is from a clean and safe source, such as burnt wood or charcoal. Avoid using ash from materials that may contain harmful chemicals.

2. Cut the lime: Cut a fresh lime or lemon in half.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Apply the mixture: Dip one half of the lime into the ash so that it sticks to the exposed flesh of the fruit.

4. Rub on your skin: Gently rub the lime with ash on the areas of your body with a strong body odor. Be careful not to scrub too hard, as it can irritate your skin.

5. Leave it for a few minutes: Allow the mixture to sit on your skin for a few minutes.

6. Rinse off: Rinse your skin thoroughly with clean water to remove the lime and ash mixture.

7. Dry off: Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repeat this method at least twice a week for about a month. This method will mask body odor due to the lime's natural fragrance and the alkaline properties of ash.

however, it may not be suitable for everyone, as it can potentially irritate sensitive skin or cause allergic reactions.

It is also important to note that, this method will not help if you don’t shower regularly, or practice good hygiene, like shaving and using deodorant.

Also remember to always wear clean, breathable clothing made from natural fibers like cotton. Drink plenty of water to help regulate your body temperature and reduce sweating.

If you continue to experience persistent and severe body odor despite these measures, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional, as it could be a sign of an underlying medical condition.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do friends-with-benefits work? [Pinterest]

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

Which celebrity has the best and worst BBL [Instagram]

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

Mouth ulcer

4 home remedies to treat mouth ulcers

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks