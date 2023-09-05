Get rid of extreme body odour using lime and ash

Using lime and ash to get rid of strong body odor is a traditional remedy that has been used in some cultures for ages.

If you want to try using lime and ash as a remedy, here's how you can do it:

Ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Fresh lime or lemon

2. Wood ash or charcoal ash

Steps:

1. Prepare the ash: Make sure the ash you use is from a clean and safe source, such as burnt wood or charcoal. Avoid using ash from materials that may contain harmful chemicals.

2. Cut the lime: Cut a fresh lime or lemon in half.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Apply the mixture: Dip one half of the lime into the ash so that it sticks to the exposed flesh of the fruit.

4. Rub on your skin: Gently rub the lime with ash on the areas of your body with a strong body odor. Be careful not to scrub too hard, as it can irritate your skin.

5. Leave it for a few minutes: Allow the mixture to sit on your skin for a few minutes.

6. Rinse off: Rinse your skin thoroughly with clean water to remove the lime and ash mixture.

7. Dry off: Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repeat this method at least twice a week for about a month. This method will mask body odor due to the lime's natural fragrance and the alkaline properties of ash.

however, it may not be suitable for everyone, as it can potentially irritate sensitive skin or cause allergic reactions.

It is also important to note that, this method will not help if you don’t shower regularly, or practice good hygiene, like shaving and using deodorant.

Also remember to always wear clean, breathable clothing made from natural fibers like cotton. Drink plenty of water to help regulate your body temperature and reduce sweating.