Instead of saving money to buy a car, here are 8 ways to buy it easily

Many banks and financial institutions in Ghana offer car loans. These loans typically require a down payment and then monthly payments over a set term.

Before taking out a car loan, compare interest rates and terms from various lenders to find the most affordable option.

Twelve people were sentenced and six others pleaded guilty in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in which they applied for and received $12 million in PPP loans and EIDL funds.Fourteen of the loan applications investigated by the Justice Department claimed that each business had 60 or more employees and an average monthly payroll of roughly $300,000. According to the department, each application used fraudulent IRS forms to substantiate these claims, but none of the businesses had employees.According to the indictment documents, the defendants did not use the PPP loans for payroll expenses and instead used the funds to buy jewelry, two Range Rovers, an Acura, and a Mercedes-Benz.Darrell Thomas, identified as the scheme's mastermind by the Justice Department, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The department has charged a total of 23 people in the scheme. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Hire purchase:

This method allows you to pay for the car installments directly to the dealer or through a financing company. You use the car while paying for it and gain ownership once all payments are completed.

Hire purchase agreements often require a deposit, followed by monthly payments that include interest.

Importing a used car:

Sometimes, importing a used car from abroad can be cheaper than buying one locally. There are services and agents that can help you navigate the process, ensuring compliance with local vehicle import regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

868d5cee-59ba-406f-b936-9885f5e972e9

Partnerships or co-ownership:

If the full cost of a car is too high, consider partnering with a friend or family member. This arrangement can split the cost and the use of the vehicle.

However, it's crucial to have a clear agreement in place to manage this shared ownership effectively.

Trade-ins:

ADVERTISEMENT

If you already own a vehicle, trading it in can reduce the cost of the new car. Dealerships will often offer a trade-in value that can be applied as a credit toward your next car purchase, lowering the amount you need to finance or pay out of pocket.

Government or institutional auctions:

Occasionally, government agencies and large institutions auction off used vehicles. These auctions can sometimes offer the opportunity to purchase a car at a lower price than the market rate.

However, it's important to inspect these cars thoroughly as they often come as-is, without any guarantee of condition.

President William Ruto officially opened the Jumbo Africa Auto Auction in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone on April 24, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Group investments:

Some community groups or cooperatives offer schemes where members contribute funds specifically for major purchases like cars. These funds can either be loaned to a member to purchase a vehicle or used to buy vehicles for shared use.

Personal contract purchase (PCP):

This is somewhat similar to leasing but with an option to buy at the end of the term. You pay a deposit, followed by lower monthly payments, and at the end of the agreement, you can choose to return the car, keep it by paying a final balloon payment, or trade it in for a new one.