Considering CBD For Muscle Recovery? Here’s What You Need To Know.

CBD has a lot of purported benefits with a lot of anecdotal (and some scientific) evidence to back those claims. Everything from helping , to acting as a sleep aid for people with insomnia , to reducing seizures in children with a severe form of epilepsy known as .

While those seem like potentially huge breakthroughs, CBD is also said to help with smaller stuff, like helping you thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Before you dive into a pool of CBD oil, heres everything you need to know.

BusinessInsider USA Images

Why are we sore after a workout anyway?

No matter how fit you are, sometimes you just feel it after a workout. Some workouts can leave you sore for days. Thats because, as the (NHS) explains, working out causes microscopic damage to muscle fibers. Those muscles then become inflamed, which triggers the body to respond and repair, causing muscle soreness or stiffness.

Cool. So, what exactly is CBD again?

CBD is one of more than 100 chemical compounds found in cannabis plants, which include both marijuana and industrial hemp. CBD is a close chemical cousin to THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical compound found in marijuana that causes a psychoactive effect (AKA, the stuff that gets you high).

Though CBD is just , that microscopic difference is actually huge. No matter how much CBD oil you consume or how much hemp balm you rub on your body, you cannot get high from it. Which means...

I can legally buy CBD?

Yes. In December, President Donald Trump signed a new Farm Bill, which, among other things, legalized the growth, distribution, and sale of industrialized hemp, allowing it to be cultivated for any use"-including the production and extraction of CBD.

There are a few caveats to the bill , but generally youre now safe to buy CBD across the United States. Even professional athletes can use CBD, as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed it from its prohibited substance list . So relax, your gold medals are safe.

Broadly speaking, CBD does decrease inflammation when it\'s rubbed on muscles as an ointment or taken orally.

Can CBD really help fight post-workout inflammation?

As a personal trainer and someone that works out every day and really pushes myself a lot, I noticed the biggest difference in inflammation and stress after a workout, , a former sprinter and a NASM certified personal trainer, told MensHealth.com about her personal use of CBD.

Laferrara was introduced to CBD via friends in the fitness industry who tried it after cannabis was legalized in Colorado in 2014. Now, shes a devoted user. (A CBDevotee?) It basically manages and prevents my joint inflammation, that aching kind of feeling, that I'd get after a heavy lift day, she says.

Is there scientific proof?

While Laferraras anecdotal experience is intriguing, you might remain skeptical. Perhaps the scientific findings will squash some of your CBDoubts.

According to a 2018 review of 132 original studies published in , CBD can indeed reduce inflammation in the body and help improve pain and mobility in patients with multiple sclerosis. It is anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, antiemetic, antipsychotic, and neuroprotective, the review studys authors wrote.

Broadly speaking, it does decrease inflammation when it's rubbed on muscles as an ointment or taken orally, Dr. Perry Solomon, previous chief medical officer and founding member of , told MensHealth.com.

However, we can't conclusively say that CBD will, without question, reduce inflammation-and in turn reduce muscle soreness-after another Eb & Swole workout. The empirical data just isnt there yet.

BusinessInsider USA Images

But I'm good to start a CBD regimen?

CBD is commonly regarded as safe to use. Even the doctors published in said: High doses of up to 1,500 mg per day and chronic use have been repeatedly shown to be well tolerated by humans. You shouldn't need that much, though figuring out how much you do need can be tricky, as there is no "standard" dose.

One rule of thumb is 1-6 milligrams of CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight based on pain levels. Another is to start with 5-10mg per day and increase by 5-10mg until you feel relief. This isn't perfect and requires trial and error, but it'll help you find a starting point.

As with anything you plan to put into your body, discuss CBD with your doctor first, particularly if you take other medications. They can help you make sure your liver will have enough room to metabolize it all so as not to diminish the effects of either.

How should I use CBD for recovery?

Beyond CBD oils and tinctures, CBD is often sold in infused balms, lotions, capsules, edibles, vape pens, and more. Basically, you just need to decide if youd like to ingest it or rub it on for relief.

Again, you're mostly on your own to determine exactly how much CBD you should take to feel its effects. The dosing guidelines above should give you a good jumping-off point, but CBD is a subjective chemical that reacts differently in every body. Once you feel the desired effect, though, you won't have to up the dose. Which means if you use CBD oil for recovery, you can just fill the pipette to the same spot every time.