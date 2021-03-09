Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, who without a doubt has experience on this subject is sharing his thoughts which also sees him note that avoiding sex before marriage teaches the couple self-control that helps to avoid the urge to cheat with others.

The father of two, who has been married to Annica Nsiah-Apau for over 12 years now, also opined that sex before marriage clouds the judgement of partners who may miss focusing on other red flags.

Okyeame Kwame shared 8 other reasons as a teaser of a book he has written with his wife about love and relationship. The book has been titled 'Love Locked Down'.

See below the 10 listed reasons why Okyeame Kwame and his wife believe couples should avoid sex before marriage.

1. Sex before marriage clouds their judgement on important decisions, especially when there are red flags in the relationship that need attention.

2. Waiting until marriage preserves the sacredness of sex between the couple.

3. Not giving in to their desires teaches the couple self-control, which also helps them avoid the urge to cheat with others

4. Avoiding sex saves either party from “feeling used” should the other call it quits.

5. An unplanned pregnancy and/or STD, which can cripple an otherwise healthy relationship, will not be an issue.

6. Avoiding sex helps them focus on building the emotional, psychological and spiritual aspects of the relationship.

7. Should a break-up become necessary, soul-tie consequences will most likely be avoided.

8. Neither party would have to live with sexual guilt or unnecessary awkwardness.

9. Avoiding sex before marriage keeps the couple focused on their marriage plans.

10. The discipline and self-control to avoid sex before marriage builds trust for when they are married.