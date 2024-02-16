ADVERTISEMENT
How to prevent yourself from falling victim to the 'MoMo' reversal theft

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

With a surge in digital transactions, a new breed of scammers has emerged, targeting unsuspecting individuals, particularly traders.

MTN mobile money
MTN mobile money

They're evolving, using sophisticated methods to outsmart their targets, leaving many to wonder how they can safeguard their hard-earned money.

How the new fraudsters operate

One common trick in the fraudster's playbook involves transactions for goods or services.

Here's how it goes down: a fraudster purchases an item, promptly pays via MoMo, and then, with the speed of a professional magician, initiates a reversal.

The seller ends up losing the money and the product at the same time. Their goal is simple yet sinister: to gain trust and then exploit it.

Shielding yourself from scams

The question then becomes, how can one protect themselves from falling into these digital traps?

Awareness and vigilance are your first lines of defense. Here are some strategies to help you stay one step ahead:

  1. Transaction confirmation: After receiving payment for a product or service, take a moment to confirm the transaction. Check your account balance or use the service's confirmation feature to ensure the money has indeed landed in your account.
  2. Be transaction-savvy: In response to the reversal scam, a smart move is to initiate a small transaction from your account immediately after receiving a payment. This can help to lock in the received funds, making it harder for fraudsters to claim a reversal.
  3. Educate yourself and others: Knowledge is power. Familiarize yourself with the latest scams and share this information with friends, family, and fellow traders. The more people know about these tactics, the less likely they are to fall victim.
  4. Use official channels for complaints: If you suspect foul play, report it immediately through the official channels provided by your mobile money service. Prompt action can prevent further losses and help authorities track down the fraudsters.
In today's world, where digital transactions have become the norm, staying informed and cautious is paramount.

By understanding the tricks used by MoMo fraudsters and adopting protective measures, you can secure your transactions and keep your finances safe. Remember, in the battle against fraud, awareness is your strongest ally.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

