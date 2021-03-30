3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Stepping away from this, or even worse, declining intimacy, can be a red flag to watch out for in a relationship or marriage.

According to Dr. Nicole Zapien, a professor of Psychology in California, USA, “It signals a giving up or turning away.”

If he or she is cheating, it could be that their emotional or sexual needs are being met elsewhere, meaning they no longer need to get them from you.

ALSO READ: Here are the complete 5 stages of loving

2. Gut feeling