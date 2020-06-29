At the beginning of a new relationship, you turn to have high expectations in your partner and you can be forgiven while you do them.

But once your partner is tired of your actions, you will realise your Prince Charming or Princess Charming is gradually shying away.

No relationship is perfect, hence, setting your expectations too high may lead to disappointment.

Here are 4 signs to show that you are expecting too much from your partner.

You are unable to agree with your partner on expectations.

One sign that you might be expecting too much of your partner, is if neither of you can agree on what is reasonable. Maybe it’s time to look at what you’re asking.

Do this as early on in the relationship if you can but even if you’ve been together for years, it’s still worth having the conversation and both of you reviewing your expectations over time as you both change and grow together.

If you think their expectations are unrealistic then talk it through with them.

You believe you should be showered with romantic gifts.

A kind gesture or an unexpected gift is very romantic, but expecting your partner to constantly shower you with lavish gifts might mean you are setting yourself up for disappointment.

Expecting your partner to buy you gifts and make romantic gestures all of the time may be expecting too much.

You always idealise other people’s relationships.

They say no one knows what a relationship is like behind closed doors and putting other people’s relationships on a scale is a sign that you could be setting yourself yours up for failure.

You compare your relationship to movies

Romantic novels can have an influence, by leading us to believe that there’s one perfect person out there who will find us and meet all of our needs. This myth, if believed can mean people don’t feel the need to work at their relationship. If there are problems, they immediately think they have made the wrong choice of partner.

The truth is that no relationship is perfect so setting your expectations too high may lead to a lot of disappointment.