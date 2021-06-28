4 things men love about independent women

Labelling yourself as independent doesn’t make it so, and if you really are independent, you probably don’t need to go around telling everyone, because they can see it in your actions and the way you carry yourself.

So, if you’re ready to start dating again and can navigate your way around the dating field and your busy schedule, here are four things men love about independent women.

Their strength

Men love it when a woman is independent because it means that she is strong and can provide for herself and her family. It also means that she is able to support him and provide him with love.

Luckily, you don’t need to do much to show your strength, as it’ll come shining through because you’re a single superhero mum.

Their confidence

Men love a woman who has bags of confidence because it shows that should any problems arise later down the line she knows how to handle herself, those around her, and the situation.

So, don’t be afraid to stick up for what you believe in and show him just how confident and sexy you are.

Their self-love

A woman who is independent knows how to love and look after herself. This is something that men love to see because it means that you can both do your own thing and that you won’t be checking up on him every five minutes when you are apart.

Being independent and able to be alone and do things for yourself will show him how much you love and respect yourself. This in turn will make him love and respect you too!

Their solution-focused attitude