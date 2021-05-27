5 meaningful ways to show love without spending money

Many people want to be treated, spoiled and given money as a sign of love and commitment.
Nowadays being in love is an expense.
If you are broke, it doesn’t mean you can’t be a romantic. The following tips will help you show love without hurting your bank balance.
When was the last time you wrote a love letter to your significant other? It might sound old school, but it’s still romantic Take your time putting into words how you truly feel and putting it to pen and paper and you might just get some happy tears.
Even if they slept next to you last night, send them a “Good Morning Beautiful” kind of text to start their day off right. This personal gesture of life might be simple but it goes a long way.
You don’t have to be a chef to whip a good meal. Check out recipes online and cook up a storm. This is a great one for someone who’s significant other cooks every night.
Surprising them with dinner will definitely put a smile on their face.
We all live stressful lives, be sure to help your loved one take away stress a bit with a nice, relaxing massage. Do not despair if you don’t have a budget for a spa. You can always take it upon yourself to give a loved one a massage.
If you are typically the one who dictates your plans, take a step back and let them make the plans for the night or weekend. And go along with it with a smile.
