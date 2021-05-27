5 meaningful ways to show love without spending money

If you are broke, it doesn’t mean you can’t be a romantic. The following tips will help you show love without hurting your bank balance.

Write a love letter

When was the last time you wrote a love letter to your significant other? It might sound old school, but it’s still romantic Take your time putting into words how you truly feel and putting it to pen and paper and you might just get some happy tears.

Send a good morning text

Even if they slept next to you last night, send them a “Good Morning Beautiful” kind of text to start their day off right. This personal gesture of life might be simple but it goes a long way.

Make them dinner

You don’t have to be a chef to whip a good meal. Check out recipes online and cook up a storm. This is a great one for someone who’s significant other cooks every night.

Surprising them with dinner will definitely put a smile on their face.

Give them a massage

We all live stressful lives, be sure to help your loved one take away stress a bit with a nice, relaxing massage. Do not despair if you don’t have a budget for a spa. You can always take it upon yourself to give a loved one a massage.

Let them make the plans