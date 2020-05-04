While you think of committing for life, it may be very helpful to contemplate some of the issues that can frequently drive a wedge in long-term relationships.

Below are some issues that you may not have thought about, but you must, before committing to someone.

These shouldn't scare you, after all, love itself can provide motivation to work through virtually anything

Here are 5 questions to ask yourself before you finally walk down the aisle.

How are we as roommates?

After marriage, you will be living together.

In these times you are both coming from different homes and training so asking such a question is important.

How well you compromise staying together is important.

How do we handle conflict?

Conflict arises in the marriage, how you handle those conflicts is very important.

Examine your styles of handling conflicts and see if there is room for improvement.

How should household chores be divided?

Especially with a couple who work, there is always the need to split the chores in the house to make each other comfortable.

The addition of a baby, a change in a partner's job or commute, or a bigger house with new types of maintenance needed are some reasons why chores should be divided.

How are things in the bedroom?

It is important to have communication and mutual understanding of what role sex will be expected to play in a marriage.

For the majority of couples, sexual patterns have long had a chance to become fixed by the time they say "I do."

What happens if sex drives change, whether because of the novelty wearing off or because one partner is facing physical or health changes.

Is there something that I am expecting to change?

Assuming that your partner will magically become a different person even in terms of something relatively small just with the passage of time because of the new status of "spouse," or the addition of children isn't true.

If you choose to marry someone, you must choose to take them as they are and that should be it.

Wanting your spouse to change from a certain attitude takes the motivation from them and not you.