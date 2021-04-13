5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

It’s good, clean fun

It’s not like flirting is a chore. One of the reasons you should flirt is because it’s just fun. If you need an injection of something silly or sexy into your relationship, a good flirt— whether in person or even through a text message — is a quick and easy way to put a smile on you and your partner’s faces.

It rekindles the spark

In the early days, there’s so much flirting. It’s a great bonding experience— you’re both putting yourselves out there, and there’s a weird mix of silly and sexy that comes with flirting. By flirting throughout the relationship, you can keep the spark alive.

It helps with ruts