5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

It’s not like flirting is a chore. One of the reasons you should flirt is because it’s just fun. If you need an injection of something silly or sexy into your relationship, a good flirt— whether in person or even through a text message — is a quick and easy way to put a smile on you and your partner’s faces.
In the early days, there’s so much flirting. It’s a great bonding experience— you’re both putting yourselves out there, and there’s a weird mix of silly and sexy that comes with flirting. By flirting throughout the relationship, you can keep the spark alive.
If you’re in a long-term relationship, ruts are bound to come up. You’ve known each other so long and had every type of sex, it’s easy to let the flame die when you’re feeling tired or not in the mood. But you shouldn’t panic, instead, just know that flirting is a great way to help your way out of them.