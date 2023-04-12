5 signs your partner has stopped enjoying sex with you, what to do

While it may have felt like heaven when you were in your honeymoon period, there may come a time when sex becomes a chore, something your partner does as a duty rather than something they really want to engage in.

Most probably your partner will not be vocal about it but they will surely leave indirect signs that will confirm your doubt.

Here are some subtle signs your partner has stopped enjoying sex with you.

They hardly talk about sex

If your partner wants to have sex with you or feels like they’re on top of the world when they are doing it with you, they’ll surely talk dirty and raise the sex tempo. However, if they seem dismissed and disinterested to do the same, they’re not really up for it anytime soon.

They sleep before you

Do you think your partner is mostly tired these days or are they sleeping even before you get into bed? Then there surely is a problem. It’s clear that they are trying to avoid you and any form of sexual intimacy with you.

They make up excuses to avoid it

Saying no to sex once in a while is a natural thing, but making up excuses every time you initiate it is definitely a sign that they aren’t enjoying sex with you. Even if they don’t do it regularly, you can surely make out the difference between a real and a pretentious excuse.

They don’t initiate it anymore

Considering, your partner was always the one to initiate sex earlier, the fact that they don’t now is alarming and disturbing at the same time. If you feel you’re the only one who is interested in keeping your sex-life alive, then maybe there’s actually a problem.

Every time you bring up the topic, they change the subject

One of the most subtle yet obvious signs that they aren’t enjoying sex with you is that they avoid or try and change the topic of sex whenever you bring it up.

What to do

Find the cause

One of the most crucial steps you can take when your partner stops showing interest in having sex is attempting to determine the root cause. There are many different reasons your significant other could be feeling differently about sex. Perhaps they’re experiencing high-stress levels, are tired from working long hours, or have been feeling self-conscious lately. Maybe they are struggling with a mental health concern like depression. When people become depressed, they often lose interest in things that they used to enjoy. This can be problematic when it comes to maintaining a healthy sexual relationship.

Communicate

Eventually, if you’re feeling unsatisfied or hurt by your partner’s lack of interest in sex, you’re going to need to sit down and talk about what is going on to prevent resentment, mismatched expectations, or hurt feelings. Different couples have different standards for how often they’d like to have intercourse. If the normal pattern has changed, it may be time to discuss what is different or going wrong.

Initiating an open, honest conversation with your partner can be helpful. If you approach this conversation from the standpoint of love, you may have a more positive outcome.

Change the location

Move from the bedroom to the couch or to the floor. This is one of the best ways to spice your sex life. Move away from the everyday bed kind of sex.

Pay attention to each other’s rhythm and move accordingly