5 tips to make sex less uncomfortable and more enjoyable

Pain can be caused by urinary tract or vaginal infections, ovarian cysts, low estrogen, overactive, tender pelvic floor muscles and so much more. So, you must reach out to your doctor if the pain persists to get yourself evaluated.

Other than that, there are a few other things that you can do which will help improve the pain and make sex comfortable for you two.

Communicate

This one is so important, especially when it comes to sharing a physical bond with your partner. Oftentimes, your partner will have no idea that you're in pain or sex is discomforting for you and that's because you don't voice it out. It's easy for people to see sexual pain as a "me" problem. But if you are experiencing pain with sexual activity with your partner, it is really an "us" problem. Hence, it is better as well as help to approach the problem together.

Lubricate

There is nothing wrong with using a lubricant during sex. It is actually quite the thing that is recommended to everyone who is sexually active. Using a quality lubricant will help reduce pain significantly. A water-based lubricant has a really good success than other options available. If using a lubricant makes sex comfortable for you and your partner, there's nothing like it.

Try a different position

This one seems really basic but some couples just aren't a big fan of exploring during sexual activities. If you're stuck with just one comfortable sex position that ends up giving you pain, you must try some other position. Pillows are your friends, make use of them if you have to lie down on your side or your back to try out a different position with your partner.

Foreplay

Again, very common but not a lot of couples are used to having a good amount of foreplay. Couples who struggle with uncomfortable sex should put ample time building up their foreplay which actually makes them ready for intercourse. Arousal is very essential as there will be more natural lubrication and overall body relaxation that helps improve the whole sexual experience.

Ask for help