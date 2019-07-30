Footballer

Dating a footballer seems to be a tedious job. You have to let go of your dreams and become an entrepreneur or simply become an Instagram model and follow him around the world as he journeys on to be the best player locally and internationally.

However, just the honour of becoming a member of wives and girlfriends association of footballers is a legacy. Think about it, your kids get to school abroad and visit many tourist sites.

READ ALSO: 4 reasons why every woman should add baobab oil to her beauty routine

Pastors

Being a pastor’s wife automatically strengthens your faith and the congregation expects so much from you. You become a mentor to the young and older women in the church. You build on your confidence as you organise events and lead the congregation during mid-week services and the fun part, you get to slay every day.

Doctors

We all know the painstaking efforts one has to undergo before becoming a doctor. Living under the roof with medical personnel helps you to shape your life and take precautionary measure when doing anything.

Doctors attend to countless people within a year, it opens doors for you when you mention that you are married to such an affable doctor.

Lawyer

Can lawyers leave their work at the doorsteps and have a nice time with their family? Guess not. Before you speak or act, one might think twice before she is indirectly held in contempt.

This helps you to reason or brainstorm on the spot and make good arguments outside your home. No one can wrong you because they know when you say I’d call my Lawyer you will call him.

READ ALSO: 4 easy home remedies for vaginal odor

Artist

Did you know that dating or marrying an artist or celebrities comes with many benefits including a huge following on social media?

Loyal fans of the artists automatically endorse everything you do on social media which means if you have a business, its sales skyrockets.