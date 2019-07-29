A vaginal yeast infection (vaginal candidiasis) is caused by an overgrowth of a fungus that naturally lives in your vagina, called Candida albicans.

This overgrowth triggers irritation, inflammation, itching, and painful discharge.

It is always advisable to visit the gynaecologist if you are experiencing it for the time. sometimes antifungal creams work but the best solution is by using some of your kitchen ingredients.

Here are some common ingredients you can use to treat yeast infection.

Baking powder

The vaginal odor intensifies when the pH level of the body goes awry. Baking soda helps bring your pH levels back to normal, thus controlling the excess of bacteria and fungi. This treats the infection and eliminates the vaginal odor instantly.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of baking soda

Method

1. Add baking soda to your bath and soak your lower body in it for 20-30 minutes.

2. You can also mix a tablespoon of baking soda in 2 cups of water and use it as a vaginal douche.

Pineapple

The high sugar and high enzyme content of pineapples improve the odor of your vaginal secretions.

Ingredients

Pineapple or pineapple juice

Method

Include raw pineapple and pineapple juice in your regular diet.

Vinegar

Vinegar gets rid of the toxins that cause the fishy vaginal odor. It is acidic and is loaded with antibacterial properties that will help kill the odour-causing germs. Soak in vinegar water once daily till the foul smell discharge is treated. Drink vinegar water twice daily. Douche every two days for 2 weeks.

Ingredient

1 cup of white vinegar or apple cider vinegar

Method

Mix two cups of vinegar in your bath water and soak in it for 20 minutes.

You can also mix two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in 8 oz of water and drink it.

You can also mix one tablespoon of vinegar in one quart of water and use as a douche.

Garlic

Garlic has been used since ancient times to treat infections. Various studies have proved that it has antibacterial activity against a wide range of bacteria.

Do it once overnight. The pungent vaginal odor should be gone by the morning. You can repeat if the infection and the bad odor is still there.

Ingredients

A garlic clove

A cheesecloth

String

Method

1. Peel the fresh garlic clove, and wrap it in a 6-inch square of cheesecloth.

2. Attach a small string to it. Insert it into the vagina and leave it there overnight.

3. Remove it in the morning with the help of the string.