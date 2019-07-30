Baobab oil is very rich in nutrients contains all three omega fatty acids: omega 3, 6 and 9, as well as containing some rare fatty acids and a host of vitamins.

It includes vitamins A, D, E and K, as well as dihydro-sterculic acid, malvalic acid, arachidic acid, linoleic acid, oleic acid, palmitic acid, and stearic acid.

Here’s how you can use baobab oil to improve your skin, hair and more!

Prevent stretch marks & reduce their appearance

Baobab’s oil contains collagen and which helps to preserve skin elasticity, along with its high level of vitamins, it helps to reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

Use it liberally on the abdomen and breasts when pregnant as well as on any area that stretches marks have already begun to appear.

Soothe chapped lips

Baobab oil is great for moisturizing the skin, it’s very effective for moisturizing and soothing chapped lips. Just rub a small amount gently onto your lips until the problem is gone – usually within just a day or two.

Treats inflammatory skin conditions like eczema & psoriasis

Baobab oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties which means it can treat skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. It will help hydrate dry areas, reduce redness and eliminate the incessant itch that can occur with eczema.

A natural cleanser

Cleansing with baobab oil is an excellent method for getting clearer skin. Because oil dissolves oil, cleaning with a nutrient-rich oil like baobab oil won’t leave your skin greasy. You can add it a recipe, use it to massage your face and neck and then rinse with water.