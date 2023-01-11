6 tips to date someone who has never been in a relationship

Never underestimate the power of love. In many cases, people fall in love with those who are already married or dating someone else, so why not first-timers? It’s presumptuous to think that all first-timers are bad at relationships. Some are naturally good at them, while others need some practice.

Finding the love of your life in today’s modern world couldn’t be more difficult, so if you feel the one you’re dating is your soulmate, don’t let them go just because they are new to the whole dating scene.

Here's a guide that will help you date someone who has never been in a relationship:

Communication

You must keep the communication clear and unbiased. They’ve never been in a relationship and might not understand the importance of clear communication. You’ve to guide them with this and tell them what they should keep in mind and how communication plays a vital role in it. Make sure you keep the communication going without any glitches or interference. Be their guiding torch and show them the path to be in a successful companionship.

Be direct

The person you’re dating has never been in a relationship. Expecting them to understand the unsaid gestures and signs is too much. So, you have to be direct with them and drop the ‘they should know about it’ act.

They’re unaware of the entire thing and should be told everything. You have to make them understand the hidden meaning behind gestures and other things.

However, you have to make sure that you’re not being aggressive with them.

Don’t let them dwell on their doubts about themselves

When a person who has never been in a relationship suddenly gets into one, they have self-doubt. They may question, "Why I have never been in a relationship?" or "Why this person is in a relationship with me?" Their self-doubts may put you in an uncomfortable spot and you might get irritated with this.

However, you must understand that you should learn to ignore these things. They’re in a relationship for the first time. It’s too much for them to accept hence self-doubt. So take it with a pinch of salt.

Learn to fight

Fights are normal in a relationship. What changes is that your partner is not aware of how fights are in a relationship. With every individual, the pattern changes and the maturity to deal with the situation changes as well. So, you have to learn or relearn how to have arguments or fights.

Control ego

When you’ve been in a relationship, you understand that ego at times can ruin the entire beautiful emotion one has. What may come along with you is an ego that you know a lot of things and your partner doesn’t.

Never let the thought that ‘my boyfriend has never been in a relationship’ or ‘I am an expert in a relationship’ bother you.

These things can sabotage your beautiful relationship and might give them a scar that might be hard for them to deal with.

Display of PDA

Public display of affection (PDA) may work with someone while others may find it over the top. You must talk about this with your partner. They might be over-excited to be in a relationship and may want to display their love to you in public places as well.