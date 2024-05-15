9 early signs that your girlfriend might be a narcissist

Here are some early warning signs that your girlfriend might be exhibiting narcissistic traits:

1. Excessive need for admiration

One of the hallmark traits of a narcissist is their unrelenting demand for admiration. If your girlfriend constantly seeks compliments, validation, and praise, and gets upset or moody when she doesn't receive it, this could be a red flag.

2. Lack of Empathy

Narcissists often struggle to recognize or empathize with the feelings of others. If your girlfriend appears indifferent to your emotions, dismisses your feelings, or is unable to understand situations from your perspective, this might indicate narcissistic tendencies.

3. Sense of entitlement

Narcissists often harbor a strong sense of entitlement—they believe they deserve special treatment regardless of their actual status or accomplishments. If your girlfriend expects preferential treatment in social settings or becomes irritated when she doesn’t receive special service, it might be a cause for concern.

4. Manipulative behaviour

Narcissists can be very manipulative, using emotional leverage to influence and control others. If your girlfriend often manipulates situations to her advantage or uses emotional blackmail to meet her own needs, this is a significant red flag.

5. Preoccupation with fantasies of success and beauty

A preoccupation with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty, or the perfect mate can be a symptom of narcissism. If your girlfriend often talks about such unrealistic achievements without grounding them in reality, it could be indicative of narcissistic traits.

6. Jealousy and competitiveness

Narcissists often feel threatened by the success or happiness of others, including their partners. If your girlfriend exhibits excessive jealousy, not just towards your female friends but also towards any of your achievements, it may suggest a deeper issue.

7. Superiority and arrogance

A narcissistic girlfriend may frequently act in an arrogant or haughty manner, coming across as snobbish or disdainful towards people she perceives as inferior. If she often makes derogatory comments about others, it reflects a superiority complex.

8. Difficulty with criticism

Handling criticism is difficult for many, but narcissists typically react exceptionally poorly. If your girlfriend is overly defensive or even aggressive when criticized, regardless of how constructive it is, this can be a sign of narcissism.

9. Relationship cycling

Narcissists often cycle through relationships quickly. They may idealize a new partner at first, but soon after, they devalue and discard them once the initial admiration fades. If your girlfriend has a pattern of intense, short-lived relationships, this might be a warning.

If you recognize several of these traits and they cause significant issues in your relationship, it may be helpful to seek advice from a mental health professional.

Relationships with narcissistic individuals can be emotionally draining and challenging, and professional guidance can provide the necessary support and strategies to manage the situation effectively.