Media personality, Abeiku Santana is amongst the few celebrities who are mentoring the youth to be a better version of them.

He mostly praises his wife for the immense support she gives him especially with regards to some of the shows he host. Abeiku keeps inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

The 'Atuu' show host and his wife are celebrating seven years of their marriage.

He has hence, taken to his 'gram to share throwback wedding photos of their white wedding. He wrote a long statement under the image to show how much he appreciates his wife for all the years they have been together.

"Here is another year of being great together.

I always knew we had something together.

I have known you for 20yrs but it took 13 years for you to say “I do “

You have made me so happy every single day.

Happy wedding anniversary to us my love.

I still remember the crazy journey I took to Tarkwa around 11pm just to see you.

I thank your Parents for the good Nurturing, Discipline, Christian values, the fear of God and love for mankind.

I never dreamed Love could be this good.

God bless you for loving me. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us," he shared.

Check out some beautiful throwback wedding photos of them.

Abeiku and Genevieve

