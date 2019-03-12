In an interview with pulse Ghana, Mr Anang disclosed his intentions to share some helpful tips for a successful marriage as he celebrates his wedding anniversary with the love of his life.

He said, “We haven’t ever showcased our marriage this way before and we felt that having been through so much and still being together despite the odd, it was good to share to others who may be wondering how the journey has been.”

So today we bring you the 12th lesson in the Adjetey Anang tips on how to run a prosperous marriage.

According to Adjetey Anang, over time it's so easy to get used to each other n even find others more interesting than our partners.

“So we plan weekends away or home, listening to music or watching movies and we make it a point to focus on the positive, admiring each others achievements no matter how small and on the goodness in each other.”