The award-winning gospel artiste tied the knots with his girlfriend, Salomey in a beautiful traditional wedding.

While Joe Mettle looked dapper in his burgundy traditional Kaftan, his wife stunned us with burgundy and yellow floor-sweeping ensemble.

Since this was a celebrity wedding, we spotted the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Majid Michel amongst others at the wedding.

Their traditional wedding was beautiful and it indeed portrayed the beautiful culture of the country.

Although their white wedding comes off on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Joe Mettle and his wife Selasie got us love-struck with their beautiful poses during their traditional wedding.

We love these photos and couldn’t wait to share it with you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple the best while they take this journey.

Selasie

Joe Mettle

Joe and Selasie

Selasie

Joe Mettle and his wife, Selasie

Joe and Selasie dancing

Joe Mettle and his wife, Selasie

Selasie and her bridesmaids

Joe Mettle and groomsmen

Selasie

Selasie's dress