According to a Daily Guide report, the private traditional marriage took place at the Presidential Villa at Jubilee House on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a couple of family members and close allies of both families in attendance.
All the photos & videos you missed from President Akufo-Addo’s daughter's wedding at the presidency
One of the daughters of President Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo has tied the knot with the love of her life, Kwabena Jumah, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana.
Recommended articles
Edwina brought fringe back to life as it was adorned from head to toe on her green dress. Her wrapped natural hairstyle and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.
Kwabena, on the other hand, looked dapper in his simple Kaftan outfit that was complemented with glasses.
Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy and fruitful marriage.
Check photos below:
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh