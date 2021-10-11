RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

All the photos & videos you missed from President Akufo-Addo’s daughter's wedding at the presidency

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

One of the daughters of President Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo has tied the knot with the love of her life, Kwabena Jumah, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana.

Edwina and Kwabena
Edwina and Kwabena

According to a Daily Guide report, the private traditional marriage took place at the Presidential Villa at Jubilee House on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a couple of family members and close allies of both families in attendance.

Recommended articles

Edwina brought fringe back to life as it was adorned from head to toe on her green dress. Her wrapped natural hairstyle and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.

Kwabena, on the other hand, looked dapper in his simple Kaftan outfit that was complemented with glasses.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy and fruitful marriage.

Check photos below:

Edwina and Kwabena
Edwina and Kwabena Pulse Ghana
Edwina and Kwabena
Edwina and Kwabena Pulse Ghana
President Akufo-Addo’s daughter's wedding at the presidency
President Akufo-Addo’s daughter's wedding at the presidency Pulse Ghana
www.instagram.com

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Couple in bed

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

4 things in a relationship that must be kept a secret

Black couple in bed (Courtesy)

5 worst things you should avoid before having sex

couple in bed