Controversial boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known Bukom Banku has flaunted his third wife in a recent photo.

The boxer who is expected to hold a programme on the screens of Accra based GHOne TV introduced his third wife to media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

In a post cited by Pulse.com.gh, the screen goddess said “Chairman came over to introduce his 3rd wife to me. “Baby, meet Nana Aba. She’s your Morda-in-law” he said Folded hands Red heart.”

Below is a photo of the couple: