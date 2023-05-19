Dear women, here are 7 erogenous zones of men you must know

Pleasuring your man can be the ultimate satisfaction you can have in bed. Besides orgasming, seeing your man moan or writhe in pleasure can make you feel absolutely accomplished like winning a trophy in bed! And so, it is only fair that you know the secret areas of pleasure in men’s bodies.

Just like men, women can make men feel really desirable in bed by exploring their erogenous zones. Here are some of the men’s common erogenous zones where you can touch your man and make him feel utterly sensual and sexy.

Lips

Kissing and nibbling the lips can be incredibly sensual and a great way to initiate arousal in your man. Gently biting or sucking on the lower lip can also intensify pleasure. Exploring the sensitive areas around the mouth, such as the corners, can heighten the sensation.

Neck

The neck is a highly sensitive area where light kisses or nibbling can elicit pleasurable sensations. Whispering softly or lightly breathing on the neck can also be stimulating.

Earlobes

Paying attention to the earlobes and gently caressing or nibbling on them can be highly arousing for many men.

Nipples and chest

The nipples are erogenous zones that can be highly sensitive and pleasurable when stimulated. Licking, kissing, or gently pinching the nipples can create a sense of arousal. Additionally, running your fingers or lips across the chest and gently massaging the pectoral muscles can also be pleasurable.

Inner thighs

The inner thighs are an often overlooked erogenous zone. Softly caressing or kissing the inner thighs, moving closer to the genitals, can create a build-up of excitement.

Perineum

The perineum, the area between the scrotum and anus, is also highly sensitive. Applying gentle pressure or using light circular motions with your fingers can be arousing.

Genital area