Does squirting equal orgasm? Here's everything you need to know

Berlinda Entsie

The general consensus is that squirting happens when the G-spot is stimulated.

Couple in bed

Squirting happens when the body releases a thick, semi-white fluid from the Skene glands. The Skene glands are located in erectile tissue in the vestibule of the vulva, around the urethra, which is also where pee comes from.

Recommended articles

The general consensus is that squirting happens when the G-spot is stimulated. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not the same thing as an orgasm, although some do orgasm at the same time.

There are two types of female ejaculate:

  • Squirting fluid

Usually colourless, odourless, and expelled in large quantities. Scientists think it originates in the urinary bladder and is mixed with secretions from the Skene’s glands.

  • Ejaculate fluid

More closely resembles semen and is typically milky white and thick. It’s thought to be a secretion from the Skene’s glands.

Is squirting normal?

Squirting is completely normal. Many sex therapists believe that all female bodies are capable of squirting. In some cases, urinary incontinence may manifest as squirting.

Does squirting equal orgasm?

No, not necessarily. Squirting does happen during sexual arousal when the G-spot is stimulated, but it’s not the same thing as an orgasm. However, some people do squirt when they orgasm.

