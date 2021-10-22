RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Even if you don’t like traditional weddings, you’ll fall in love with actress, Sika Osei's outfits [Photos/ videos]

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Although she had made an earlier announcement of getting engaged, no one saw it coming that actress cum TV presenter, Sika Osei marriage was going to be this soon.

Sika Osei's traditional marriage
Sika Osei's traditional marriage

The beautiful actress got married to her handsome fiance in a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Recommended articles

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

The traditional nuptials took place in a private venue in Accra.

While keeping to tradition, the absolute gorgeous bride rocked her stunning Kente outfit with class. Sika wore her floor-sweeping yellow and green kente combo that made her look stunning. Her long curly hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

The groom, on the other hand, wore a green kaftan outfit with a touch of his wife's kente while screaming couple goals.

Later, they were both spotted in white outfits on the dancefloor with families.

Not much is known about Sika Osei's husband and the wedding in general but they are expected to hold a white wedding soon.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
www.instagram.com
Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her bridesmaids
Sika Osei and her bridesmaids Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei and her husband
Sika Osei and her husband Pulse Ghana
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

How to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]

How to ask for sex from your spouse

___4185578___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4185578___2015___9___20___19___black-couple-taking-bed-450pk061110