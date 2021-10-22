Even if you don’t like traditional weddings, you’ll fall in love with actress, Sika Osei's outfits [Photos/ videos]

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

The traditional nuptials took place in a private venue in Accra.

While keeping to tradition, the absolute gorgeous bride rocked her stunning Kente outfit with class. Sika wore her floor-sweeping yellow and green kente combo that made her look stunning. Her long curly hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

The groom, on the other hand, wore a green kaftan outfit with a touch of his wife's kente while screaming couple goals.

Later, they were both spotted in white outfits on the dancefloor with families.

Not much is known about Sika Osei's husband and the wedding in general but they are expected to hold a white wedding soon.

