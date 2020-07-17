Alex and Claudia has tied the knot and they looked perfect for each other.

Claudia gave us the perfect Kente goals for brides on their traditional weddings.

Adorned in a beautiful burgundy and yellow Kente combo dress, she stunned us with her breath taking curly blonde and black hairstyle.

We loved her flawless makeup and infectious smile while posing for the camera.

Alex, on the other hand, gave us a beautiful white Agbada outfit. His shoe and accessories were just on point.

Why we are fascinated about this union is the beautiful story behind Alex and Claudia being together.

In a post, the groom told us how he met his wife and this will inspire you.

He said, “I was in love with Claudia even when she had no idea I existed. The first time a laid eyes on her, she took my breath away. Her smile. Her eyes. Her gentle soul. Her beauty was almost intimidating yet I knew even after several years of admiring from afar, that I had to shoot my shot or hate myself forever. Fate dealt us a fortunate hand when our paths crossed again rather graciously.

After our first date I knew there was no turning back and I had figuratively and literally hit the jackpot. She was indeed the woman of my dreams.”

Check photos below:

Claudia

