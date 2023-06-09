For couples: 5 factors that make sex a good workout

Surprisingly, one enjoyable activity that often gets overlooked as a potential workout is sex.

The benefits of sex are not just limited to carnal pleasure, it can also improve your fitness level.

Here are 5 reasons why sex can be a good workout:

ADVERTISEMENT

Burn calories

Sex can be a calorie-burning activity. That’s why engaging in intercourse can help burn calories and contribute to weight management. However, the exact number of calories burned varies depending on factors such as duration, intensity, and body weight.

Studies show that during 24-minute sex sessions (including foreplay), men burned an average of 101 calories (4.2 calories per minute), and women burned 69 calories (3.1 calories per minute). Although the number of calories burned is low, it shows this intimate activity can contribute to your overall calorie burn.

Stress relief and mood enhancement

There is no doubt that sex helps in the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good hormones. These instantly uplift your mood by calming you down and making you feel mentally light. The best time to have sex is first thing in the morning. Morning sex can make anyone feel more relaxed, focused, and cheerful throughout the day. All in all, having sex can be a way to unwind and improve your overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muscle engagement

Sex involves the engagement of various muscles throughout the body. Depending on the positions and movements involved, you can work your core, legs, glutes, and even upper body muscles. Regular sexual activity can help tone and strengthen these muscle groups.

Sex increases heart rate

Your heart rate can increase during sexual activity, just like it can during other forms of cardiovascular or aerobic exercise. Your heart muscles become stronger as a result of the elevated heart rate, which helps promote cardiovascular health. Additionally, increased blood flow can improve the oxygen supply to various parts of the body and strengthen the immune system.

Improved flexibility and balance

ADVERTISEMENT