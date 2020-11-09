These are not normal times. Coronavirus has had a huge impact on the wedding season. Following the invasion of a virus that literally halted the world and took trapped us all on lockdown, most things have not been the same.

But while protecting ourselves from catching the virus, we can't completely go blank on weddings.

Restrictions are not entirely as strict as they use to be when the pandemic first broke. We have the chance to hold and attend weddings while adhering to the various safety protocols. We, hence, love how couples are screaming the traditional Kente outfits on their big day.

The beautiful bride, Sarah tied the knot to her Nigerian groom, Ehimah in the most beautiful way.

Everything about their traditional engagement was beautiful and also amazing to see in photos.

You will definitely see their friendship, love and joy throughout the feature and we know you will be smiling at the end of it all.

The absolute gorgeous bride stole our heart with her stunning orange Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his wrapped Kente while taking his bride away.

We had a taste of the Nigerian tradition when the bride changed from her kente outfit to a gorgeous red dress with matching beads and headband that made her look like an absolute Nigerian princess.

The groom also stunned us with a white jumper and pants accessorized with some beads. He definitely looked like a Nigerian prince.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably while showing Nigerian culture too during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Sarah and Ehimah to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness. Check photos below:

Sarah

Sarah matching to meet her groom

Sarah taking her seat in the life of Ehimah

Sarah

Sarah and Ehimah

Sarah and Ehimah

Sarah and Ehimah

Sarah and Ehimah