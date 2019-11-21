Do you hear the wedding bells? Weddings are beautiful and it requires a great team to organise a successful event.

Brides are always in the core of the event; even the groom looks forward to her bridal look at the auspicious day.

The bride has been to innovative and original to look stunning on her big day to steal all the attention.

When it comes to their hair, all brides want to have a flawless hairstyle that blends with her wedding gown and general appearance. Adding hair accessories to bridal look makes the brides look and feel like a queen in the presence of her husband-to-be, family and friends.

Here are 10 bridal accessory trends for 2019 to check for inspiration.