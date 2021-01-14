The songstress described Ghanaian guys as people with a vibe, sweet and with good communication skills.

Victoria Kimani was speaking with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe radio show on YFM.

Reacting to Kojo Manuel’s comment that Ghanaian women do not think their men have got the vibes as she claimed, she said, “Then they don’t know what they’re missing. They say the grass is not greener somewhere else, it’s only green where you water it so I’ll tell the women water your grass before the likes of me and my friends come and take them away”.

Adding that Ghanaian girls are obviously good vibes just like the men, hence, there should be a reason why they don’t see Ghanaian guys as vibes too.

“Maybe you guys are not being vibes to Ghanaian girls too, maybe there’s a reason they’re saying that you’re not vibing so I’ll investigate”, the singer joked.