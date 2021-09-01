Here are all the signs he just wants sex and nothing else

One of the problems that women often face is that guys who are older are slicker about their attempts at getting sex than they used to be in high school. A man who seemed like a perfect gentleman may never call you again once he’s had sex with you.

If you only ever go over to have sex, only receive phone calls or texts late at night, or you just have a feeling that you’re just a booty call, listen to your gut to save yourself from getting hurt later on.

Pay attention to how sexual your relationship is. If he only sees you to “hook up” and “have a good time,” in his words, that’s one of the many red flags he’s not looking for anything serious.

If you’re wondering how to tell if what a guy wants from you, there are signs you can look for.

He cancels whenever you ask him to hang out with friends

If he only wants to hang out with you alone, you have to assume that he’s only trying to have sex with you. If you haven’t met his friends after a month or two of being together, that’s a bad sign the relationship isn’t going to ever get there.

Guys who want a relationship often care about meeting your friends because they want to get a better idea of who you really are with them, and he wants to spend more time with you.

He doesn’t want to spend too much money on you

I understand that dating is expensive, but there’s something to be said about a guy who won’t even buy you a drink. Aside from it being stingy, it also is a sign that he really doesn’t want to invest in you.

That’s not a good look if you’re trying to get into a relationship.

He only calls you at night

Some guys really aren’t good at hiding their intentions. Generally speaking, if he only texts or calls you at night, and wants you to just spend the night, he’s probably only interested in a booty call.

A guy who’s interested in more will make a point to talk to you throughout the day.

You regularly feel like he’s pressuring you to have sex or that he will leave if you don’t put out

If a guy has to pressure you or act like he’s owed sex, then he’s definitely just looking to have sex. Guys who are respectful won’t do this to you, and no one has time for that kind of BS.

He’s straight-up told you that he’s ‘not looking for anything serious

When a man says this, for the love of all that is holy, believe him!

A relationship hero isn’t going to help you with this so don’t stick around waiting for him to see the light because he won’t. He’s already made up his mind and that’s him telling you it’s not going to happen.

Don’t feel sad, there’s nothing you can do if he only cares about sexual relationships.

As soon as sex happens, he leaves

Guys who want more tend to hang around longer than guys who are just looking to have sex. They also are more likely to want to hang out with you without sex being on the table.