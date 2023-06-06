Hickies after sex? 4 quick ways to get rid of this love bite

Even though they seem like a love mark from your partner, they can be really irritable and problematic sometimes, especially the ones on your neck that your friends suddenly seem to be so inquisitive about.

A hickey takes only a few seconds to form but requires several days to more than a week to heal. You might be able to help ease irritation and inflammation, and some self-treatment techniques could even help speed up the healing time by a day or two.

Here are a few ways to make hickeys disappear as soon as possible:

Cold spoon press

This is a very common and clever trick, to get rid of a hickey. Keep a spoon in the refrigerator for some minutes, and let it cool. Then take the cold spoon and press it onto the area where the hickey has formed. This is a very effective and popular method.

Apply pressure

Press your fingers on the hickey as soon as it forms. If you apply pressure, there is a high chance that the blood will circulate in that area. If the blood stops pooling, the hickey won’t look as severe. It will be lighter, smaller and less intense. This will immediately help to prevent the hickey from getting larger, but it won’t immediately disappear.

Aloe vera gel

This natural ingredient is a very effective antiseptic, that, if applied can reduce the intensity of the hickey. Rub the gel on the area in a very slow and circular motion, at least twice a day. You will see a noticeable improvement in the area where the hickey was informed.

Pineapple