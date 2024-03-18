5 ways to make your boyfriend feel wanted

Show genuine interest in his interests

Taking the time to learn about and engage in his hobbies and interests goes a long way. Whether it's gaming, football, cooking, or something else, showing enthusiasm and participating with him can make him feel valued and connected to you.

2. Compliment him sincerely

Everyone loves a compliment, and your boyfriend is no exception. From his looks to his talents and achievements, let him know you notice and appreciate the unique things about him. Genuine compliments boost his confidence and reinforce his feeling of being wanted.

3. Give him your undivided attention

In our world full of distractions, giving someone your full attention is a precious gift. Make a conscious effort to put away your phone and focus on him during conversations.

Listening actively and engaging in what he’s saying shows that you value his presence and opinions.

4. Plan surprises and date nights

Taking the initiative to plan a surprise or a special date night is a heartfelt way to express your desire to spend quality time together.

It doesn’t have to be extravagant—a movie night, a picnic, or a home-cooked meal can make him feel special and wanted.

5. Express your feelings openly

Sometimes, all it takes to make someone feel wanted is to hear it said out loud. Don’t shy away from expressing your feelings and telling him how much he means to you.

Whether it’s through words, a letter, or a simple text message, letting him know he’s in your thoughts can make all the difference.

Making your boyfriend feel wanted isn’t about grand gestures; it’s the little things that count.