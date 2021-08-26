How to trigger your man to propose within a short period of time

The problem that usually arises out of this oftentimes is that partners do not have the same timing, and that conflict of timing usually puts a lot of strain on the relationship.

Many ladies fantasize about their big day from a very young age. The beautiful white dress, walking down the aisle, seeing the man of your dreams waiting for you at the end.

It’s all very romantic! But how do you actually make it happen and get your man to propose?

Your partner might be a little less keen. Proposing is a big step and a huge commitment, so he’ll no doubt want to make sure that the time is right.

If you want to know how to get your man to propose; Here are 6 great tips to help him get the message and take the plunge!

Be cool

There is nothing that is going to make a guy put off proposing more than if he feels he is being backed into a corner. This might very well make him run the other way.

You might be desperate to get married, but you have to understand that this is a huge and life-changing decision for him. If he feels totally pressured into it, it’s going to be hard for him to take the plunge.

Tell him

While keeping your cool is important, you still need to make sure that he knows that you want to actually get married in the first place. If you overdo the cool and casual approach, he will have no idea that you even want to get married in the first place, and, therefore, might just not have the motivation needed to actually pop the question.

Don’t compare yourself to others

Just because all your friends got married two years ago, and you still haven’t, doesn’t mean that it’s your “turn.” Every relationship is different, and some people take a little longer to want to settle down than others.

Don’t give him a choice

This might sound a little sneaky, but by offering him options, you are giving him a “get out clause” where he can choose not to get married just yet if he feels like the time isn’t right.

Don’t make it too open-ended either. Saying something like, “Do you think we’ll get married in the next 2 years?” is better because it gives him a timeframe to think about.

Make him feel like he couldn’t live without you

If you want to know how to get your boyfriend to propose, he is only going to do it if he really believes that you are “the one.” Getting him to see that takes time! You need him to feel like if he ever lost you, he would be completely heartbroken.

Share everything with him